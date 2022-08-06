Ccore Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $8,102.51 and $86.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,000.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003866 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00131634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00068005 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ccore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.