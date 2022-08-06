Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.88.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.70. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

