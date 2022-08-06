Celo (CELO) Hits Market Capitalization of $497.96 Million

Celo (CELO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. Celo has a total market cap of $497.96 million and $22.31 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00004712 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,611,349 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

