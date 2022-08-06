Ceres (CERES) Reaches Market Cap of $216,929.58

Ceres (CERES) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Ceres has a market capitalization of $216,929.58 and approximately $4,436.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ceres has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $39.36 or 0.00169787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 120.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668611 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016168 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ceres Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ceres Coin Trading
