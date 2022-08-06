Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Argus lowered Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.20.

Cerner Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $95.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerner

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Cerner by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

