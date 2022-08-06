CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $108.00 at UBS Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $105.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CF. Mizuho boosted their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.78.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $100.05 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.