Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $38,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays downgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $436.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $462.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

