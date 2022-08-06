ChartEx Hits One Day Volume of $8.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $33,293.97 and approximately $8.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 128.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00669182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

