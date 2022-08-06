Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,291 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $376.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

