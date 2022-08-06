Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.60 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.42.

