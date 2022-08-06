Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

CAT opened at $185.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

