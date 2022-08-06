Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheesecoin has a market capitalization of $56,484.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cheesecoin has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000397 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000917 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

Cheesecoin uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin.

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

