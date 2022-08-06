Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 368,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $13,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 2,703.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $87.13.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

