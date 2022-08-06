Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.82), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

