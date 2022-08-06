Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.22

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.22 and traded as low as $6.86. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 299,509 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $134.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 71.33% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 308.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1,087.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

