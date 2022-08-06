Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.
Chimera Investment Trading Up 0.4 %
CIM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 1,687,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.