China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.
China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.