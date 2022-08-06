China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 264,590 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

