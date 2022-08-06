Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Posts Earnings Results

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 2.2 %

Choice Hotels International stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,850. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.69.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 75.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 80.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $447,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.44.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

