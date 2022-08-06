Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Raised to $108.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.44.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CHH opened at $111.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day moving average is $131.69. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,573,000 after purchasing an additional 641,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.