Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Shares Up 0.8%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRRF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

