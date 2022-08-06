Christian Muirhead Sells 19,109 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 458,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 144,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Endeavor Group stock opened at 24.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is 25.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,423.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

EDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 32.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.