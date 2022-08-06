Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Lowered by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,924 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 61.8% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Chubb worth $194,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $185.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

