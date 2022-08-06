Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Cinedigm Stock Up 3.9 %

CIDM opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $110.94 million, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.75.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm

About Cinedigm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cinedigm by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.

Featured Stories

