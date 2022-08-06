Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Cinedigm Stock Up 3.9 %
CIDM opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $110.94 million, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.75.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%.
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.
