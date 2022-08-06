Citigroup Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $75.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

