City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CIO. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. 285,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 263.75% and a return on equity of 74.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 44,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in City Office REIT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Stories

