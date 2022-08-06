Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $80.44

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.44 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 80.10 ($0.98). Civitas Social Housing shares last traded at GBX 80.40 ($0.99), with a volume of 575,810 shares traded.

Civitas Social Housing Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £487.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1,140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.24.

Civitas Social Housing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.75%.

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

