Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $80.44

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.44 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 80.10 ($0.98). Civitas Social Housing shares last traded at GBX 80.40 ($0.99), with a volume of 575,810 shares traded.
Civitas Social Housing Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £487.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1,140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.24.
Civitas Social Housing Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.75%.
About Civitas Social Housing
Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.