Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.81.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $74.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cloudflare by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,495,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,844,000 after buying an additional 1,503,125 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

