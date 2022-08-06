CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

CME Group has a payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CME Group to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $202.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.59. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after acquiring an additional 251,496 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,980 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,837,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 212.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,789,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

