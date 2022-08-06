Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCEP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($69.07) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($61.86) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.63.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 2.7 %
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $62.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
