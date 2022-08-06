Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCEP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($69.07) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($61.86) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $62.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

