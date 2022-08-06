Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Codexis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Codexis Stock Performance

CDXS traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,052. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $571.38 million, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDXS. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

