Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%.

Codiak BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 247,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,964. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Codiak BioSciences has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 475.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Codiak BioSciences

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

