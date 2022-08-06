Cohen & Steers, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Cohen & Steers has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Cohen & Steers Price Performance
NYSE CNS opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.38. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $101.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers
In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,035.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 83.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
