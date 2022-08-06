Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

