Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $102.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.82. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $106.79.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $251,039.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,957.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,706,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,403 in the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after buying an additional 375,704 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 566,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,025,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,691,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

