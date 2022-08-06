ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.37.

NYSE:COP opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $97.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

