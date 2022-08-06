Constellation Software Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.28 (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.28 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded down C$18.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2,150.51. The stock had a trading volume of 44,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,749. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,793.93 and a 52 week high of C$2,385.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,964.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2,048.21.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 84.9100024 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price target on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,407.14.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

