Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$2,450.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSU. CIBC lowered their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price target on Constellation Software and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2,407.14.

Constellation Software Trading Down 0.8 %

CSU stock opened at C$2,150.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$45.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,964.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,048.21. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,793.93 and a 52 week high of C$2,385.80.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 84.9100024 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

