Contrasting Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health N/A N/A N/A Astrotech -909.47% -13.32% -12.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Cue Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Astrotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $618.11 million 1.03 $86.42 million N/A N/A Astrotech $330,000.00 72.35 -$7.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cue Health and Astrotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cue Health and Astrotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cue Health beats Astrotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc. (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology. The 1st Detect segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the hemp and cannabis market. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was incorporated in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

