Convergence Price Tops $0.0017 (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Convergence has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $676,919.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Convergence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

