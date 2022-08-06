Convex Finance (CVX) Price Hits $7.09 on Major Exchanges

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.09 or 0.00030601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $470.87 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 120.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,485,242 coins and its circulating supply is 66,383,369 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.