Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,647 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,776,000 after acquiring an additional 156,743 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after acquiring an additional 102,421 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 0.9 %

Copart stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.74. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.