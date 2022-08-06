Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.98.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$1.53 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$4.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$327.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at C$73,325,229.16.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

