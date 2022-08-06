Coreto (COR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,305.00

Coreto (COR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Coreto has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Coreto has a market cap of $548,629.15 and $1,305.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio.

Coreto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

