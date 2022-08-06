Cormark Raises Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$7.10

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$6.65 to C$7.10 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.05 to C$7.10 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a C$690.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$64.33.

Yamana Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of YRI opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$8.05.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

