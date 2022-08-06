Cormark Trims Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Target Price to C$200.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IFC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$214.21.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$191.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$158.00 and a twelve month high of C$191.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$182.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$181.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 12.9300005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

