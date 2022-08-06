Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 440,915 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,915 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $144,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.83. 1,493,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,869. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.57.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.