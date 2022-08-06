Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS) Shares Down 0.1%

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 3,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 73,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Corsair Partnering Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Partnering

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Corsair Partnering during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Partnering by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corsair Partnering during the first quarter worth about $318,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth about $2,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Partnering

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

