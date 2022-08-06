Cowen Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $100.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTCH. Truist Financial lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77. Match Group has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 336,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

