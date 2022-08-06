Craig Hallum Lowers Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $82.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMRC. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price objective on Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.15.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $101.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $75,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

