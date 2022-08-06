Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) versus Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Financial Review

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Credicorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 0 0 2.00 Credicorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Commonwealth Bank of Australia presently has a consensus price target of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.55%. Credicorp has a consensus price target of $130.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.00%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Credicorp.

Dividends

Profitability

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $3.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Credicorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Credicorp 19.55% 12.12% 1.28%

Risk & Volatility

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Credicorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.16 $6.47 billion N/A N/A Credicorp $4.32 billion N/A $923.39 million $10.23 12.87

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Rating)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. It offers transaction, savings, foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans, and importer finance products. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. As of June 30, 2021, it operated 875 branches and 2,492 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Credicorp

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. Its Insurance and Pensions segment issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. The company's Microfinance segment manages loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Its Investment Banking and Wealth Management segment offers its services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market; and structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.